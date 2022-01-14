Harrington Police Chief Norman Barlow Announces Retirement

The Police Chief of Harrington, Norman Barlow, plans to retire after a 28-year career with the department.

Barlow worked himself up the ranks over the years, and became Chief of Police in 2009.

The department credited Barlow with being instrumental in acquiring numerous grants for equipment and other technology upgrades for police. The Chief Norman Barlow Pavilion at Harrington’s Freedom Park was dedicated in his honor in 2013. The park and the pavilion were partially funded by confiscated drug money from the DEA.

Barlow said it has been an honor to serve the Harrington community over the years, and is thankful for the efforts of officers, city employees, council members, the mayor, and past police chiefs.

Harrington Police provided this biographical information of Chief Norman Barlow:

Chief Barlow began his career in the City of Harrington in 1991 in the Public Works Department, quickly becoming the Public Works Supervisor. In November of 1993 he began the Police Academy, graduating in March of 1994, and worked his way through the ranks, becoming Chief of Police in July 2009.

Chief Barlow has been awarded the ‘Police Officer of the Year’ award 4 times over his career, and was the recipient of the ‘Municipal Chief of the Year” for 2014. The ‘Chief Norman Barlow Pavilion’ in Freedom Park was named in his honor on July 15, 2013. Freedom Park and the Chief Norman Barlow Pavilion was partially funded by confiscated drug money from the DEA and is used as a gathering spot for the community to include: Tree Lightings, Christmas Caroling, Police Night Out, Harrington Heritage Day, Family Movie Night, and other community events. Chief Barlow believes that a community that endures social ills caused by drug crimes should be countered with something positive, which would benefit the entire community Over the years Chief Barlow has been instrumental in acquiring numerous grants for equipment and other technology upgrades within the Harrington Police Department. His priority is to ensure that all the officers have the best equipment and training available, so that they could effectively and safely perform their duties. He also developed a slogan for the Harrington Police Department, “Making a Difference”, which is a motto that he lives by every day, leading by example. Chief Barlow has stepped up and taken on additional duties, acting as City Manager on more than one occasion over the years to ensure that the City of Harrington operations continue to run smoothly during difficult times.

Chief Barlow says:

“It has been an honor to serve the Harrington Community over the years. I have been extremely blessed with a supportive community that has backed my ideas, and together we have accomplished so much. I would like to thank the Officers, City Employees, Council Members, past and present, and the Mayor for their unwavering support over the years. From acquiring grants to build Freedom Park, creating a Community Policing Vehicle, successfully starting and

maintaining the School Resource Officer (SRO) Program at W.T. Chipman School, to growing our Police Department into what it is today, along with all of the other numerous accomplishments we have made as a team.”

“I would also like to thank the Police Chiefs who came before me; I like to think that each of us has helped to lay the foundation, and contributed in our own unique ways, to make the Harrington Police Department the successful police department it is today. My hope is that the next Chief will continue to build on that foundation, and bring their own unique contributions to the department.”