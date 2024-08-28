Harrington Police Investigating Case of Potential Fraud After Skimming Device Found on ATM

Harrington Police are investigating a case involving possible fraudulent activity. Police say that on Tuesday, August 27th, Harrington PD was made aware of a possible skimming device located on the ATM at the Royal Farms located at 7250 Milford-Harrington Highway in Harrington. They believe this device was put into place on Monday, August 26th at 5:16 a.m. If you used the ATM during this time, they ask that you contact your bank and advise them of possible fraudulent activity. If there has been fraudulent activity on your account, please contact Corporal Hacker at (302) 398-4493 x 13.

Below is a picture of the suspect and suspect vehicle (from Harrington PD’s Facebook Page). If anyone can identify either, notify Corporal Hacker.