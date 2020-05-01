Harrington Teen Charged in Thefts from Vehicles in Henlopen Acres

A Harrington teen has been arrested by Delaware State Police in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles. Police were called to Henlopen Acres last week after several theft from vehicle complaints – that occurred during the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday. Investigation led police to 18 year old Dalton Hillard of Harrington as one of the suspects. He was found at a home on Evans Turn Drive in Dover – and a search of his car turned up numerous stolen items connected to the complaints from Henlopen Acres. Hillard is charged with 6 counts of theft, 2nd and 3rd degree conspiracy and other offenses. He is free on his own recognizance. Police continue to investigate for additional suspects. If you have information – contact State Police at Troop 4 or Crime Stoppers.