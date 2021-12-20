Harrington Woman Charged With 6th DUI Offense

Sandra L. Baker

A Harrington woman is facing her sixth DUI offense following a crash over the weekend on Route 1 in the Milton area.

According to Delaware State Police, a car ran off the roadway near Broadkill Road and struck a sign early Saturday morning. The vehicle kept going. Troopers found the damaged vehicle parked at a gas station on Deep Branch Road.

Police say 59-year-old Sandra Baker was still at the wheel, and the smell of alcohol led to a DUI investigation. According to police, her driver’s license was found to be suspended and a computer check turned up her five previous DUI arrests.

Delaware State Police listed these charges:

6th Offense after 5 prior offenses – Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of Property Collision Accident

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Failure to Report a Collision

Baker was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $10,310.00 secured bond.