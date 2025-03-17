Harrington Woman Charged with Resisting Arrest During Traffic Stop in Felton

After a traffic stop on Route 13 Thursday morning by Felton Police, officers learned the driver, 41 year old Russheena Lewis of Harrington did not have a valid driver’s license. After the defendant exited the vehicle she charged at the officer and a physical confrontation occurred until she was taken into custody. Lewis is charged with resisting arrest, driving without a valid license and other traffic-related offenses.

Lewis was issued a Criminal Summons at the scene and released pending a later court date.