Harrington Woman Killed In Crash On Route 13

A 47-year-old Harrington woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash on Route 13 southbound near Paradise Alley Road.

Delaware State Police said shortly before 1:30 Monday afternoon, the car started to veer off the west edge of the roadway. The driver tried to regain control, but the vehicle started to spin. It struck a utility pole and overturned onto its roof before it landed in a driveway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to State Police, she was not wearing a seat belt.

Route 13 was closed in the area for about two-and-a-half hours because of the crash and investigation.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact State Police at 302-698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.