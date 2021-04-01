Harris Takes Part In Mass Vax Clinic

Congressman Andy Harris, MD, helped to get Marylanders vaccinated for coronavirus Wednesday

Harris, R-Md. 1st, joined the team Wednesday at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, the location for the Eastern Shore’s mass vaccination clinic.

“It was great to join the hard-working and dedicated staff administering COVID vaccines at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center today. Thanks to all of them for their efforts,” Harris said in a Tweet. “For everyone on the Shore and across Maryland, please get pre-registered online or over the phone as more and more vaccine is available for distribution each day. Register here: http://onestop.md.gov/preregistration OR 1-855-MD-GOVAX”