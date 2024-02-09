Hartly Childcare Employee Charged with Multiple Charges of Child Abuse

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover woman has bee arrested on multiple child abuse charges following an on-going investigation. Delaware State Police need your help to identify potential victims associated with the investigation. Staff at the Hartly Learning Academy notified police in December about possible physical abuse to a child by a former childcare employee identified as 24 year old Kayla Manuszak of Dover.

Detectives learned that between November 30 and December 4 of 2023, Manuszak physically abused six infants under her care aged between five to fourteen months. All the children have been medically evaluated and received the appropriate medical care.

A warrant was obtained and on Thursday Manuszak turned herself in at Troop 3. She is charged with:

Child Abuse 3rd Degree (Felony) – 21 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 14 counts

Manuszak was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution on a $119,000 cash bond.