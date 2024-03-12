Hartly Man Arrested After Drug Investigation

March 12, 2024/Mari Lou

jake-smith-promo
Image courtesy DSP

A Hartly man has been arrested after Delaware State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Hartly on Monday evening. The search warrant for a home on Hartly Road was obtained after a two-month long investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs from the property. Detectives detained 55 year old George Doby and discovered the following during the search of the property:

  • Approximately 48.9 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine
  • Approximately .86 grams of cocaine
  • Digital scale

Doby was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the below crimes:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $40,400 cash bond.

mj-powell-promo
Posted in , , , , , ,