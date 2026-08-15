Hartly Man Arrested after Shooting Incident

A Hartly man has been arrested after a shooting incident Thursday night – and last month – in Hartly. Police were called to Slaughter Station Road on Thursday around 8:30pm where they learned that an unknown suspect fired shots at an occupied residence – no injuries were reported.

While on the scene additional shots were heard – rounds struck tree branches overhead. Police learned the shots were coming from a residence on Judy’s Truck Drive. While at a residence on Judy’s Truck Drive police saw a man identified as 24 year old Dakota Carey leave a detached garage with what appeared to be a gun – he was arrested. Police determined Carey was the suspect in the shooting as well as a shooting in July.

Carey was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Discharge a Firearm at a Dwelling (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 3 counts

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree – Creates a Substantial Risk of Death to Another (Felony) – 7 counts

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts

Carey was arraigned and released after posting a $26,500 secured bond.