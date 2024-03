A domestic incident on East Main Street in Felton has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Hartly man. Camron Arman Price faces charges of Trespassing, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Price was video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date. In addition, Price was issued a no contact order with the victim.

