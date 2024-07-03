Hartly Man Arrested for DUI After Crashing into House

Delaware State Police arrested a 26-year-old Hartly, Delaware man for crashing into a house in Hartly yesterday while driving under the influence. According to State Police, troopers responded to a report of a Chevrolet Silverado that crashed into a home on Arthursville Road with people inside. No one was injured. The driver of the Silverado identified as Steven Wolinski ran away from the crash scene before troopers arrived, but they did find and arrest him. Troopers saw multiple signs of impairment and he refused to perform field tests. During the investigation, troopers searched the Silverado and found a loaded firearm and open bottles of alcoholic beverages in the truck. Wolinski faces several felony offenses and is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $76,102 secured bond.

