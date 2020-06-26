Have You Been Hearing Fireworks? You’re Not Alone

Many traditional Independence Day fireworks displays are canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, but the flash and bang activity has started early in many Delmarva neighborhoods.

The window for certain fireworks to be purchased legally in Delaware opened June 4th. But according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, and aerial fireworks are not permitted to be sold and used.

Sparklers and ground-based novelty items can be purchased by anyone 18 years of age or older, but they can be used by the general public only on July 4th.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci suggests that fireworks be left to the professionals. He also reminds Marylanders that fireworks are illegal in several counties and communities, including Baltimore City and Ocean City.