Hazmat Cleanup after Route 16 Crash Friday Morning

Friday morning around 6:30, a dump truck was backing into a driveway on Route 16 near Marges Garden Path when a Lincoln Corsair for unknown reasons collided with the dump truck. The driver of the dump truck, a 54 year old Greenwood man received minor injuries and refused treatment and the driver of the Lincoln – a 32 year old woman from Ellendale was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Route 16 was closed for an extended period as the crash was investigated and a HAZMAT crew cleared the roadway of fluids and debris from the collision.