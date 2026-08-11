Hazmat Response to Broadkill Beach after Radioactive Object Washed Ashore

Emergency personnel and hazmat units were called to Broadkill Beach Monday afternoon just before 5 after a beachgoer found an object that washed up on the beach that had the word “radioactive” engraved on it! DNREC officials report that trace-level radiation was detected from the object which was secured in consult with the Division of Public Health for hazardous material disposal. Sussex County Emergency operations set up a command post and other local, state and federal officials responded to the scene. All units were cleared just before 7pm.