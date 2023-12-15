HB 270 Creates Civil Penalty for Ammunition for Sale or Display that’s Not Secured in Display Case or Behind Counter

A measure that will go before the Delaware General Assembly in the next session would create a civil penalty for any sale or display of ammunition that is accessible to a purchase or transferee without assistance from a vendor or employee of the vendor. Under House Bill 270, ammunition in an enclosed display case or behind a counter is not considered accessible. A violation would carry a penalty of $1000 for a first offense – up to $10,000 for a third or subsequent offense. A dealer must include with their license application and renewal application a description of their theft and loss prevention policies – and a report of all ammo losses or theft within the previous year.