HB 399 Would Create New State-Level Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Legislation to create new state-level Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been introduced in Dover. House Bill 399 is sponsored by Representative William Carson – and the department would be headed by a cabinet-level Secretary appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. This new department would take over most duties currently handled by the Commission on Veterans’ Affairs and its staff, which would continue in its current form, but under the new Department of Veterans’ Affairs – rather than the Department of State.

Additional information on HB 399: The Commission will continue in its current form, but under the Department of Veterans’ Affairs rather than the Department of State, and it will continue to advise on the duties of the Department and make recommendations regarding the welfare of veterans in the State. The Department will assume the assets and liabilities of the Commission and current staff of the Commission will become staff of the Department.

HB 399 is currently in the House Veterans Affairs Committee.