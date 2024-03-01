HB 91 Creates Offense of Aggravated Criminal Mischief for Persons Damaging Critical Utility Infrastructure in DE

Legislation sponsored by 29th District Representative William Bush (D) creates a new offense of aggravated criminal mischief with enhanced penalties applicable when an individual knowingly damages or tampers with critical utility infrastructure intending to disrupt utility services. Governor Carney signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

US Homeland Security and the FBI have issued repeated warnings about domestic terrorists and extremist groups targeting critical utility infrastructure and physical and computerized attacks on electric utility equipment reached a 10-year high in 2022.

HB 91 is now in effect.

Additional information from HB 91:

Bulletins issued through DHS’ National Terrorism Advisory System in 2022 warned of a heightened threat environment based, in part, on “continued calls for violence directed at U.S. critical infrastructure.”

Recent attacks in Washington and North Carolina have caused substantial outages and damage to the power grids in both states.