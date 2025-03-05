Head-On Collision Under Investigation; Five Injured

A head-on collision that occurred yesterday evening, March 4th in the area of Rum Bridge Road and Seashore Highway is under investigation. According to Delaware State Police, a 25-year-old Georgetown man in a Toyota attempted to pass another vehicle on a double-yellow line, crashing into a Mazda driven by a 65-year-old Seaford man. In addition to the driver, the Mazda was occupied by three other adults. All of the individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries believed to be serious. The driver of the Toyota was also taken to the hospital with injuries that also appeared to be serious. No additional details are available at this time.