Head-on Crash Near Greenwood Injures Five

A Georgetown man has been arrested following a vehicle crash near Greenwood Saturday night. Delaware State Police were called just after 9:30 for a crash on Route 13 near Adams Road.

Police learned that 25 year old Juventino Montoya of Georgetown was the driver of a Nissan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Route 13 which collided head-on crash with a Kia. While speaking with Montoya police smelled alcohol and observed signs of impairment.

Police say five people in the Kia were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Two people in Montoya’s vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Montoya was arrested and transported to Troop 5, where Standardized Field Sobriety Tests confirmed impairment. He was charged with the offenses listed below:

Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)

Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 6 counts

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving Without a Valid License

Other Traffic-Related Offenses

Montoya was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released on his own recognizance.