Head-on Crash Near Milford Sends 4 to Hospital

A head-on crash on Route 14 west of Milford sent four people to area hospitals Friday night. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a Lexus driven by a 67 year old Rehoboth Beach woman was eastbound on Route 14 near Sandbox Road just after 9pm when she crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Explorer driven by a 44 year old Harrington man. Both drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were injured.

The driver of the Lexus was cited for failing to maintain in a single lane.