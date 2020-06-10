Head-on Crash on Route 1 near Dover AFB kills one driver

One person is dead following a head-on wreck on Route 1 near Dover Air Force Base.

Delaware State Police say a driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 35-year-old Perryville, Maryland woman, died at the scene. The other driver, a woman from Pennsylvania, was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Southbound Route 1 in the area was closed for about three-and-a-half hours.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.