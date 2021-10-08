Health, Safety Begin At Home In Worcester Co.

A “healthy homes initiative” is underway in Worcester County – a partnership hopes to reduce unsafe living conditions by addressing safety concerns in and around the immediate surroundings of a home.

Atlantic General, Chesapeake Housing Mission and the Worcester County Health Department said that the partnership especially hopes to improve living conditions for people who live in poverty, which accounts for about 10-percent of Worcester County’s population.

Chesapeake Housing Mission said it has undertaken hundreds of home repairs over the years, resulting in a dramatic reduction in falls that occur within homes.

Their efforts have not been lacking in volunteer assistance.

“More than 80 employees of our hospital and health system have already donated 500 hours of their time to complete six projects with Chesapeake Housing Mission. It’s exciting to formalize the partnership and continue this great work,” Atlantic General co-interim President and CEO Dr. Sally Dowling said.

The Worcester County Health Department has case managers who identify and approve clients in need of home repairs through CHM.