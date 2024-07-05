Heat Advisory In Effect Till 8pm Saturday – Stay Safe

A heat advisory is in effect for inland areas of Delaware and the Upper Shore of Maryland through 8pm Saturday night and the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland from 11am to 8pm Saturday. Accuweather is expecting heat indexes Saturday to range from 105 to 107. Not only is it very hot – but also very humid and while the beaches will be a little cooler – will likely offer little relief. Weather conditions like this may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

Take precautions if you are outside – wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Limit strenuous activity to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heed the following heat danger warning signs and take suggested actions:

HEAT CRAMPS : Occur in the muscles of the limbs or abdomen during or after physical activity in high heat. Sweating results in a loss of fluids and salts that cause muscle cramps. Address heat cramps by resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water.

HEAT EXHAUSTION : Is more severe, occurring when a person is overheated, along with reduced or unbalanced intake of fluids. Symptoms include dehydration, fatigue, weakness, clammy skin, headache, nausea and/or vomiting, rapid breathing, irritability, and fainting. Take these simple steps to reduce heat exhaustion: Move the person indoors or into shade. Loosen or remove the person's clothing. Encourage the person with heat exhaustion to eat and drink. Get the person to a cool shower or bath. Call your doctor for further advice.

HEAT STROKE: Occurs when the body can no longer cool itself, and can be a life-threatening event. Prompt medical treatment is required. Symptoms include: flushed, hot and dry skin with no sweating; high body temperature (above 103 degrees F, taken orally); severe, throbbing headache; weakness, dizziness, or confusion; sluggishness or fatigue; decreased responsiveness; and loss of consciousness. If heat stroke occurs, take these steps: Call 9-1-1 immediately. This is a medical emergency. Get the heat stroke victim indoors or into shade. Get the person into a cool shower or bath or wipe them down with continuously soaked cool washcloths while awaiting emergency responders.

