Heat, Humidity Lead To Requests To Conserve Power

Another day of soaring temperatures and high humidity has led to requests to conserve electricity.

The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, which provide electricity to several communities, has issued a Power Savers Alert for 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Berlin Electric’s Tweak Our Peak Alert lasts between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Customers are asked to conserve electricity usage by turning the air conditioner thermostat up by three degrees, putting off use of large appliance until after 7:00 p.m. and turning off unnecessary lights.

The electricity providers say such actions could reduce electricity bills by reducing the amount of power that must be purchased during a time of expected high demand.