Heavy Police Presence Brings Calmer Weekend in Ocean City During Pop-Up Event

Ocean City and area police have been kept busy this weekend with the unsanctioned popup car rally. Police and city officials warned that the special event zone would be strongly enforced and resort spokeswoman Jessica Waters tells WGMD that from Thursday and Friday police have made 666 traffic stops, 101 tows and 85 arrests or criminal citations. There was more activity Saturday and the police department bulletin shows another 64 arrests – however they may not all be from rally-goers. Police Chief Ross Buzzuro released this statement on Facebook Saturday morning –

The number of spectators also increased Saturday, but because of the massive police presence many rally-participants have kept their cars parked – or they have already been impounded.