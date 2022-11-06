Hebron Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Seaford

Image courtesy DSP

A Hebron, Maryland man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Seaford. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say a pickup driven by a 33 year old man was attempting to make a left turn on North Market Street at the Y-intersection when he turned into the path of a motorcycle driven by a 59 year old man from Hebron who was southbound on South Front Street and entering the intersection of North Market Street. The motorcycle rider was ejected and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was not injured. Anyone who witnessed the crash – contact Delaware State Police Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.