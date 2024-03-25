Hebron Man Sentenced to 65 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

After a pre-sentencing investigation and mental health assessment were completed, Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes has sentenced 70 year old Joseph Burton of Hebron to 65 years in prison. Burton pleaded guilty in January to three separate counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Court records show that for several years from 2018, Burton sexually abused three minor children, aged 8 to 16 years old, in his household.

Upon release, Burton will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision and be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for life.