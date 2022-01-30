Help Firefighters – Unbury Snow-Covered Hydrants Near Your Home

Local fire officials are asking for everyone’s help with locating fire hydrants and shoveling them out. After a foot of snowfall, blowing and drifting, and snow removals trucks, many area hydrants are buried.

We are asking people in all neighborhoods to locate and clear snow from around fire hydrants. If there is a fire, firefighters may be delayed in getting to it as crews will have to first locate and then unbury hydrants. Most people know where the hydrants are located near their homes, so we are asking the community to find and clear them now if it can be done safely.