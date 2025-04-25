Help MSP Identify Alleged Suspects in ID Theft & Fraud Investigation

Your help is needed to identify two alleged suspects related to and identity theft and fraud investigation.

A Worcester County resident filed a complaint at the Berlin Barrack on March 3rd alleging their credit card information had been fraudulently obtained and used to purchase items totaling $1600 at a Target store in Rockville.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division assumed the investigation and obtained surveillance photos of the alleged suspects exiting the Target located at 5700 Bou Avenue in Rockville on March 2, 2025 and March 3, 2025.

If you can identify these people – contact Master Trooper James Brant at 443-506-9492.