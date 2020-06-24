Help Wanted: Job Fair Today in Worcester County

Job-seekers are welcome to come outside for an outdoor job fair today in Snow Hill.

Positions in a variety of career fields will be highlighted at the job fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sturgis Park. Registration is not required.

According to Worcester County Tourism Director Melanie Pursel, some local establishments have been short-staffed as they have reopened just as tourists have started to arrive.

This event is being hosted by the Town of Snow Hill, Worcester County Chambers of Commerce, Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, Economic Development, and Worcester County Tourism.