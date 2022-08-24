Help Wanted: Rehoboth Beach Looks to Fill Openings on Commissions, Committees

Rehoboth Beach citizens who want to serve in their community are invited to express interest in joining a city board, commission or committee.

Several of the groups have vacancies that the Mayor and Commissioners will fill this fall. Applications are due by September 22nd in order to be considered this fall. Applications will be kept on file if other openings arise.

The Board of Adjustment, Board of Elections, Parks and Shade Tree Commission and Planning Commission are filled with members who serve three-year terms. Other committees are generally one-year terms.

City residents may apply online at cityofrehoboth.com/committee-application. Some committees also are open to area residents who live outside city limits.

“Those who serve on our commissions, boards, committees, and task forces make a real difference in the community,” Mayor Stan Mills said. “Our appointed committees do important work, and the commissioners and I rely on these groups to assist in addressing issues that arise.”

For more information, contact City Secretary Ann Womack at awomack@cityofrehoboth.com or 302-227-6181, ext. 205.