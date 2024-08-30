Henlopen Acres Municipal Election on Saturday

Residents in Henlopen Acres will head to the polls Saturday to elect two to the town commission. There are four candidates running for two three-year terms. Incumbents Tiffany Derrickson and Beatrix “Paddy” Richards are challenged by Ann Cameron and Alexander Jacobs.

Based on the current composition of the Board of Commissioners, a minimum of 1 resident commissioner will be elected – or a maximum of three non-residents may be elected. Derrickson and Cameron and both residents. Richards and Jacobs are non-resident.

Polls are open Saturday from 9am to noon at Town Hall.