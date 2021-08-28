Henlopen Acres Voters Elect Beatrix Richards & Tiffany Derrickson to Board of Commissioners

Voters in Henlopen Acres have returned incumbent Beatrix Richards to the town Board of Commissioners and elected Tiffany Derrickson to fill the seat being vacated by Andrew Brittingham. Richards was the top vote-getter with 91 and Derrickson grabbed 90 votes. Lyndie Hertrich won 83 votes and John Shedletsky, Jr got 28. The Board of Commissioners will have an organizational meeting on Friday, September 10 at 10am.