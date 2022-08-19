Henlopen Conference Football Season Could be Impacted by Officials Work-Stoppage

Football season at Henlopen Conference schools could be impacted by a work stoppage by football officials after they did not accept a new proposed agreement – that according to the Delmarva Sports Network. The DIAA says that the Delmarva Football Officials Association did offer a counter-offer, which DIAA will consider as a fee modification for 2023-24 and place on the agenda for DIAA’s September 8th Board meeting. DIAA officials yesterday sent a letter to the DFOA and issued a statement this morning that says that “a work stoppage by DFOA would not be in the best interest of Delaware’s student athletes.”

Statement from the DIAA:

“DIAA is aware of recent information shared with media outlets by the Delmarva Football Officials Association (DFOA) regarding a work stoppage for football officials that could potentially impact the upcoming football season’s games for Henlopen Conference schools.

DIAA is committed to working collaboratively with all DIAA approved officials’ associations, in addition to DAAD and DIOC, when considering all future requests concerning officials’ fees. The opportunity to participate in interscholastic athletics is vital to the social, emotional, and physical wellbeing of student athletes. A work stoppage by DFOA would hinder such an opportunity and would not be in the best interest of Delaware’s student athletes.

For more information, please review the letter DIAA sent DFOA on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.”