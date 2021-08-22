Henri Passes Delmarva Leaving Rough Surf & Rip Currents

Hurricane Henri passed Delmarva just before midnight but was downgraded to tropical storm status Sunday morning as the storm neared Long Island and southern New England. WGMD asked Meteorologist John Wetherbee why the storm never really strengthened.

He adds that even our high tide in Rehoboth Beach, just after 8am, was affected more by the full scorpion moon this weekend, than by Henri, which passed several hundred miles east of Delmarva. Henri did leave us rough seas and strong rip currents. Swimmers are reminded to go to guarded beaches only and to keep your feet in the sand if the guards are not in the stand.