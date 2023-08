The Lewes to Georgetown trail will be closed from Fisher Road to Savannah Road due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control. According to DelDOT, the closure will be in effect starting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5th until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 6th (weather permitting). The rain date is Wednesday, September 6th, at 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Thursday, September 7th.