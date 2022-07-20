Here Comes a Heat Wave! Cooling Center to Open; Electricity Providers Brace for High Demand

A heatwave is bearing down across Delmarva.

Temperatures are expected to reach about 94 degrees Thursday, according to AccuWeather, and highs are expected to reach at least 91 Friday.

From the Wicomico County Health Department:

A cooling center will be opened at the Danang Room at the Wicomico County Civic Center on Thursday, July 21st from 11:00am-7:30pm, Saturday, July 23rd from 12pm-7pm and Sunday, July 24th from 11:00am-7:30pm.

The Civic Center is located at 500 Glen Avenue Salisbury, MD 21804. Masks are preferred but not required. Residents will need to bring their own mask, food, beverages, and medications. Please be sure to social distance while at the cooling center. Pets are permitted, but will be sheltered separately by Animal Control at the Humane Society and returned to the owner before the cooling center closes for the day. Anyone needing transportation to the Civic Center should call Shore Transit at 443-260-2300 (select “dispatch” option).

The MAC Inc., Senior Center will be open Thursday, July 21st, 2022 from 8:00am- 4:30pm as a cooling center for residents ages 55 and over. MAC is located at 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.

For additional information about cooling centers in Wicomico County, call 211.

Berliners are being asked to conserve or limit energy usage during times of expected peak demand through this Saturday.

According to the Berlin Electric Department, cutting back on use of appliances, adjusting the thermostat up three degrees and closing window shades can help reduce electric bills.

“Tweak Our Peak” hours are between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., when the purchase rates for electricity are at their highest.

Also, from Delaware Electric Cooperative:

Beat the Peak Alert Issued for 4-6 p.m. Today With More Alerts Expected Over Next Few Days

What’s Beat the Peak?Beat the Peak provides Co-op members with the power to keep their electric rates affordable. The program is simple. During times when the cost to purchase and produce power for members is high, we issue Beat the Peak alerts. During these alert periods, we ask members to conserve energy. Over the years, the program has saved members more than $36 million. Because DEC is a not-for-profit utility, those savings are passed on to you in the form of affordable rates. This program is becoming even more important as energy costs rise.

How to Conserve

Turn your thermostat up a few degrees in the summer and down a few degrees in the winter Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and dryers Turn off any unnecessary lights

Download the free Beat the Peak App and receive notifications the moment the Co-op issues an alert! The app displays the best ways to save energy during alert periods and will show members how much money the program is saving them! Members will also receive reminders to conserve energy once the alert period begins. Just search “Beat the Peak” in the app store on your phone or tablet. Be sure to allow notifications through the app so you never miss a Beat the Peak alert. When You Enroll in DEC’s Beat the Peak with Thermostats Program, you’ll receive an initial $25 billing credit and a $5 monthly credit on your bill during the summer. Members who install or who have already installed a thermostat connected to Wi-Fi are eligible for the program.﻿﻿Learn More Delaware Electric Cooperative will offer a one-time $200 billing credit and an additional $5 summer monthly billing credit for EV owners who do not use their EV chargers during Beat the Peak alerts. To receive the credit, you must have a ChargePoint Home electric vehicle charger that is connected to Wi-Fi.Learn More

How Much Has The Program Saved﻿ Members Since 2008?