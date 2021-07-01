Here’s What A Fireworks Accident Can Do…

Marylanders are being encouraged to leave the fireworks to the professionals at a public display and not to take fireworks into their own hands – lest they explode and caused damage to those hands.

Fire Marshal Brian Geraci pointed out that fireworks are prohibited in Ocean City and several western shore counties. People who insist on using fireworks on their own are strongly advised to follow instructions, check local restrictions and have a bucket of water or hose available in the event of any accidents.

“There were numerous fireworks-related incidents reported in Maryland last year,” Geraci said. “Prevention of burns, injuries, and fires has always been a top priority of our office. The safest way to enjoy fireworks this July 4th holiday season is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state.”

A demonstration held in Howard County showed the damage that M-80s, firecrackers and sparklers could cause.

“A sparkler can burn hot enough to melt gold,” ophthalmologist and Maryland Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons board member Dr. Dean Fiergang said. “While advancements in ophthalmic surgery have come a long way, there is very little that can be done when temperatures that extreme make contact with the human eye.”

“This time of year is one of the busiest for The Curtis National Hand Center at MedStar Memorial Hospital,” attending hand surgeon Dr. Ryan Zimmerman added. “If you experience a loss of digits during a fireworks accident, never put them directly on ice. First wrap them in gauze and place in a plastic bag within another plastic bag that contains a combination of ice and water. Go directly to your nearest emergency room.”

For people who insist on launching their own fireworks, The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office advises: