Heroic Efforts by Dover Police Communications Operators Save Lives in European Waters

The Dover Police Department is being recognized for a rescue overseas. On August 27th, Dover, Delaware Police Communications Operators played a critical role in an international rescue effort after receiving a call from Albania about a sinking boat in the English Channel. Although the caller mistakenly contacted the Delaware department instead of Dover, England, Communications Operator MacKenzie Atkinson stayed on the line to gather key information, while her colleague Connor Logan coordinated with international agencies, including the U.S. and French Coast Guards. Within 16 minutes, rescuers were dispatched to the vessel, ultimately saving everyone on board. The team has since been nominated for a Distinguished Unit Commendation.

Additional Information from the Dover Police Department:

On August 27, 2024, at approximately 3:36 PM, the Dover Police Department received a call from an individual in Albania, reporting that their brother’s boat was sinking in the English Channel off the coast of Dover, England. The caller had conducted an internet search for the “Dover Police Department” and the first search result on the screen proved to be the Dover, Delaware Police Department. The family member thought they were calling Dover, England but was connected with our agency here in the United States.

Recognizing the risks associated with trying to refer the frantic emergency caller, Communications Operator MacKenzie Atkinson kept them on the line and began collecting critical information. The caller provided the latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates of this vessel and C/O Atkinson used the skills obtained from her training through Priority Dispatch and her newly acquired certification from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch and followed the protocols for a vessel in distress. While C/O Atkinson kept working with the caller on the phone, C/O Connor Logan began making international notifications in an effort to rescue this sinking vessel. Within just four minutes, he established contact with the following domestic and international agencies:

-The Kent County 911/Division of Emergency Communications

-Delaware River and Bay Authority Section of the U.S. Coast Guard

-U.S. Coast Guard District 5

-The French Coast Guard

-His Majesty’s Coast Guard of England

-Dover, England Police Stations

Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Coordination Center

Just 15 minutes and 48 seconds after the initial call, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed they were on their way to rescue the vessel. While all of this was going on, the remaining two dispatchers, C/O Patricia Mazzola and C/O Briana Dozier ensured that all local calls were handled and the citizens of Dover still received emergency services without any delays. On September 5th, 2024, while conducting a follow-up on the incident, we received confirmation that the vessel and all persons on board were safely returned to the Port of Dover, England as part of this rescue effort. As a result, Emergency Communications Manager Matthew Carey has nominated the group for a Dover PD Distinguished Unit Commendation.

Message from Chief Johnson

“When folks hear me say that ‘I work with great people’, they usually infer that I’m talking about sworn police officers. But let me just set the record straight that I mean everybody when I say that. The Dover Police Department has extraordinary civilian contributors to our public safety mission. Our Communications Operators are great examples of that and never get enough credit for being first responders. In this case, their ability to coordinate an international rescue effort while maintaining the safety of our local community is a testament to their exceptional skill and commitment. I will, of course, be approving the commendation submitted by the ECM and have informed Mayor Christiansen of this extraordinary success.”