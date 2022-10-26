High Capacity Magazine Buyback Events Set for Delaware Residents

Buyback dates have been set for Delawareans to receive fair market compensation for any gun magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement. The Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed by Governor Carney in June – it makes the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The program is for Delaware residents only – and is only for individuals – not wholesale, retail, manufacturers and distributor business entities.

Buyback events will be held in each county.

Wednesday, November 16 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Locations:

Delaware State Police Troop 4

23652 Shortly Road

Georgetown, DE 19947

Delaware State Police Troop 3

3759 South State Street

Camden, DE 19934

Delaware State Police Troop 2

100 Lagrange Avenue

Newark, DE 19702

Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Locations:

Delaware State Police Troop 4

23652 Shortly Road

Georgetown, DE 19947

Delaware State Police Troop 3

3759 South State Street

Camden, DE 19934

Delaware State Police Troop 2

100 Lagrange Avenue

Newark, DE 19702

Delawareans providing valid identification for proof of residency may receive:

• LCM 18 to 30 Rounds – $15

• LCM 31 or greater round – $25

• LCM Drums – $80

If you plan to redeem a device and have questions, call (302) 744-2680.

Residents are encouraged to review 11 Del. C. § 1469(c) as certain exemptions apply.

Anonymous relinquishments will be permitted. However, no compensation will be provided.