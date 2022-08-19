High School Band Booster Treasurer Charged With Theft

The Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters has been charged with stealing more than $15,000 from the account to pay for personal items and a variety of personal bills.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, school administrators notified the Criminal Investigation Division about the missing funds last month.

31-year-old Brooke Cook is now charged with embezzlement and related offenses.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was determined that the funds were taken between December 2021 and June of this year.

Charges:

* Theft Scheme 1,500 to under 25,000

* Embezzlement/ Misappropriation of funds

* (9) counts of theft 100 to under 1,500