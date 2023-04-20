High Speed Chase and Vehicle Crash Leads to Two Arrests for Drug Offenses

Two individuals–ages 18 and 21–are facing numerous charges after a vehicle crash occurred as a result of fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers in the area of Phillip Morris Drive and Sharen Drive Salisbury. As a result of a drug investigation, a traffic stop was initiated on Outten Road, but the driver, Davonte Cole did not stop and fled down Outten Road. He drove at a high rate of speed at the same time that a school in the area was dismissing students. Officers stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns. The vehicle continued to flee where it crashed into the stop sign at the intersection of Outten Road and Parker Road. The vehicle continued down Parker Road where it was later learned that it crashed into a yard near the intersection of Phillip Morris Drive and Sharen Drive. The occupants fled the scene as the vehicle became disabled. Jarrell Cole, Davonte’s brother, was located in the area and was taken into custody. In addition to an amount of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana indicative of street level sales, a firearm magazine and ammunition was found at the scene of the crash.

Meanwhile, at a separate traffic stop earlier this month, Davonte Cole was arrested following a chase on foot. Davonte Cole was charged with several drug-related and traffic offenses. He is being held without bond, while Jarrell Cole was released on an unsecured bond.

Additional Information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

Community Action Team – Fleeing/Eluding – PWID Heroin and Cocaine

Incident: Fleeing and Eluding/ Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Cocaine

Location: Phillip Morris Drive/ Sharen Drive Salisbury, MD

Suspects:

1. Jarrell Mekhi Cole (18 years of age)

2. Davonte Lamar Cole (21 years of age)

On February 16, 2023 the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) conducted a drug investigation into Jarrell Cole distributing controlled dangerous substances. As a result of the investigation, a traffic stop was initiated on Outten Road on a vehicle that was occupied by Jarrell Cole. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jarrell Cole’s brother, Davonte Cole. Davonte Cole was known to have a warrant for violation of probation for weapon offenses. The vehicle did not stop, but instead fled down Outten Road. Due to the high rates of speed, coupled with the fact that a school in the immediate area was dismissing students, the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons. The vehicle continued to flee where it crashed into the stop sign at the intersection of Outten Road and Parker Road. The vehicle continued down Parker Road where it was later learned that it crashed into a yard near the intersection of Phillip Morris Drive and Sharen Drive. The occupants fled the scene as the vehicle became disabled. Jarrell Cole was located in the area and was taken into custody. Davonte Cole was not located. An amount of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana indicative of street level sales was located in the vehicle and within the flight path. Additionally, a firearm magazine and ammunition was located at the scene of the crash.

Jarrell Cole was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin/ fentanyl mix, possession with intent to distribute cannabis, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and illegal possession of ammunition. Jarrell Cole was released the following day on an unsecured bond.

A detective applied for charges for Davonte Cole and an arrest warrant was issued for Davonte Cole. Davonte Cole was served with the arrest warrant on April 4, 2023 for this case as well as the violation of probation warrant. While attempting to serve the arrest warrant, Davonte Cole fled on foot from a traffic stop again from the Salisbury Police Department into a wooded area of Beaglin Park Drive but was apprehended. Davonte Cole was charged with possession with intent to distribute to cannabis, possession of cannabis, illegal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to possess ammunition, conspiracy to possess cannabis, conspiracy to distribute cannabis, and possession of cocaine. Cole was charged with a variety of traffic offenses as well. Davonte Cole is held without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.

All subjects mentioned in this press release are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

