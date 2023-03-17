High Visibility DUI Patrols and Delaware Office of Highway Safety’s SoberLift Program Going on This Weekend

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is partnering with The Delaware State Police and local law enforcement to conduct high visibility DUI patrols throughout the state this weekend–through March 19th. Jason Coleman of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety tells the Talk of Delmarva 92.7 and 98.5 what else the state OHS is doing…

To participate, text SoberLift at 888-991-2740 to receive a $20 Lyft voucher. The program kicked off last night at 7 p.m. and continues until Sunday, March 19th at 2 a.m. One code per day can be used per number.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads. During the 2016-2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes. In 2020 alone, 37 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over that same holiday period. Jason Coleman of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety reminds The Talk of Delmarva listeners…

