UPDATED: High winds cause damage across Sussex County, Tornado Confirmed in Cecil County, MD

UPDATED 2/8/20 – 830am – Friday’s morning storms caused problems throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. A couple of strong wind gusts around Sussex and Kent Counties between 9 and noon took down power lines and damaged some buildings. According to DEOS – the Delaware Environmental Observing Station – Areas around Sussex County saw wind gusts during that three hour period from 32 to 47mph. The Sandcastle Motel in Rehoboth Beach saw some of its roof damaged, utility poles and trees were snapped and in the Elkton, Maryland area the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near the Elks Mill Quarry. Several trees were uprooted, but there are no reports of injuries or significant structural damage.

Photo T. Colfer

WGMD News also learned of several reports of downed wires and debris in Seaford and Oak Orchard as a result of the heavy winds which reached upwards of 60 mph.

Several hundred people were without power as of mid-morning Friday.

A High Wind Warning was issued for Sussex County and Cape May until 7 p.m., and a coastal flood advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.