Higher Expected Snowfall Amounts Shift Southward
January 19, 2024/
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has passed along information from the US National Weather Service in Philadelphia/Mount Holly, saying the expected heaviest snowfall amounts have shifted slightly southward. The greatest amounts are now expected near northern Delaware. Snowfall amounts were also increased by 1-2″ across southern Delaware. A Winter Storm Warning was added to Kent County. A Winter Weather Advisory was added to Sussex County.