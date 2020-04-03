Highmark Delaware donating $200k to coronavirus response effort

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware announced today a $200,000 BluePrints for the Community contribution to the Delaware Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Initiative, to meet the needs of the individuals, families and organizations that are experiencing hardship.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial that organizations positioned to help our community do so in a collaborative and meaningful way. This initiative aims to identify and address immediate needs around safety, health and wellness, and food and housing insecurity, as well building the path we need to move forward and out of this challenging time,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Shield Delaware.

The Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative is being coordinated by Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA), Delaware Community Foundation (DCF), Philanthropy Delaware (PD), and the United Way of Delaware (UWDE), and consists of two funds:

· Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund: The fund will focus on alleviating the near-term impact of COVID-19 by working to supplement and support efforts related to children in low-income households, the working poor and seniors.

· Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund: The fund will target emerging and evolving needs of the state’s most-impacted communities, for the longer term needs of our community.

Highmark Delaware’s contribution from its donor-advised fund, BluePrints for the Community, will be divided evenly between the two funds at $100,000 each.

“We look forward to joining our business and community partners in serving those who need it most and commend the efforts of all involved,” said Moriello.

To learn more about this initiative, visit www.delcf.org/coronavirus, or any of the partnering organizations’ websites.