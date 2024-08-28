Highway Resurfacing Projects in Worcester County Next Week

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin to improve the ride quality on sections of US 13 Business (Market Street) and US 113 (Worcester Highway) near Pocomoke next week. Both projects are expected to be complete by November, weather permitting. Motorists should expect delays during work hours.

Additional Information from MDOT:

Contractor, Allan Myers of Dover, Delaware, is handling both projects. Crews will be working weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on each section of the roadway. During work hours, motorists can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours. There will be arrow boards, cones, and flaggers in place to safely guide motorists through the work zone.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface. Motorcyclists are urged to be aware of uneven pavement surfaces during the project.

