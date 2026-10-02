Historic Agreement Launched to Advance Childhood Health for Delaware’s Children

The Delaware Attorney General’s office along with the AI duPont Charitable Trust and the Nemours Foundation have announced a landmark agreement committing $950-million over 11 years to promote the health and well-being of Delaware’s children for generations to come. The agreement, which includes the State of Delaware and State of Florida, establishes the Alfred I. DuPont Charitable Fund for Delaware’s Children – a new grant-making arm that will fund nonprofit programs focused on children’s health and well-being in Delaware. With this new fund, investment will continue for a future where all Delaware’s children can achieve and thrive.

Additional information from the Attorney General’s Office:

“This collaboration directly delivers on Mr. duPont’s vision,” said Thomas G. Kuntz, Chairman of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust. “Children’s health is our founder’s enduring legacy, and we remain committed to advancing that mission. By creating this new fund, we’re continuing to invest in what matters most: a future where all of Delaware’s children can achieve and thrive.”

The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust is one of the nation’s largest philanthropic supporters of children’s health. Since 1980, it has distributed more than $5 billion to The Nemours Foundation, in support of Alfred I. duPont’s vision of healthier lives for children. Those investments have provided generations of Delaware’s Children with access to high-quality pediatric care, advanced innovation, and supported Nemours’ growth into one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems. For more than 90 years, Nemours has cared for Delaware’s children, providing a comprehensive range of pediatric services, from primary and preventive care to the most advanced specialty, surgical, and life-saving treatments.

“Alfred I. duPont was the greatest philanthropist in the history of our state, and his dying wish was a bequest to Delaware’s kids,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Our office has worked for roughly 50 years, through seven attorneys general, in two states, to fulfill that dream. His vision has already delivered the region’s gold standard for children’s healthcare; this collaboration dramatically expands his impact on Delaware. This resolution between the parties represents a watershed moment for the future of every child in our state.”

“This agreement reflects the enduring power of the vision Alfred I. duPont set in motion nearly a century ago. Delaware holds a special place in that story,” said R. Lawrence Moss, M.D., FACS, FAAP, President and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health. “We are proud and grateful that the vision born in Delaware continues to flourish here, inspiring new possibilities and helping build a healthier future for children and families for generations.”

The establishment of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Fund for Delaware’s Children marks a new chapter of cooperation between the Trust, the State of Delaware, and Nemours and a shared commitment to improving outcomes for Delaware’s children.

The fund will be governed by a committee of directors, including three committee directors appointed by the Trust and one committee director appointed by the Governor of Delaware. Grantmaking activities will continue beyond the $950 million, 11-year funding commitment and will include distributions of at least $237.5 million to Nemours’ Delaware initiatives, ensuring a continued connection to its roots.

About the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust. Established in 1935 from the estate of industrialist and philanthropist Alfred I. duPont, the Trust’s mission is to alleviate human suffering. As stewards of Mr. duPont’s will and his vision for healthier lives for children, the Trustees preserve the Nemours Estate and provide resources to its sole qualified beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation, which operates Nemours Children’s Health. Aspiring to be the most impactful charitable organization focused on children’s health, the Trust has grown into one of the nation’s largest charitable foundations, enabling Nemours Children’s Health to become a global leader in pediatric care.