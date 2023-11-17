Historical Marker Honoring Manonoakin Indian Town Site Unveiled in Princess Anne

Unveiling of Manonoakin Indian Town Historical marker / Image courtesy MDOT

Members of the Pocomoke Indian Nation hosted a celebration Friday for the unveiling of a new roadside historical maker for the Manonoakin Indian Town Site at the Somerset County Visitor Center and Rest Area in Princess Anne. The town is a culturally significant historic site in Maryland. As early as 1620 at the fork of Manokin River and Trading Branch, in an area called Trading Point, the Manonoakin people traded goods with colonists.

Additional information from MDOT:

The Pocomoke Indian Nation nominated the site to Maryland’s Roadside Historical Marker program, which educates the public on Maryland history. The Maryland Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Maryland Historical Trust, manages the program.

Governor Wes Moore has designated November as American Indian Heritage Month. Maryland Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Transportation Equity and Engagement Tony Bridges attended Friday’s ceremony and thanked members of the Pocomoke Nation for their continued partnership.

“I’m honored to join the celebration for this new marker for the Manonoakin Town Site,” Assistant Secretary Bridges said. “Maryland’s roadside historical marker program has been informing travelers about our shared history in Maryland for 90 years, and the Manonoakin story is an important element of that history.”

Representatives from the Maryland State Archives, the Cultural Resources Division of the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Maryland State Highway Administration, and other Somerset County officials also joined the unveiling.

“Having grown up in the historic town of Princess Anne, I’m incredibly proud that State Highway Administration is taking part in this commemoration,” said State Highway Administrator William Pines. “This historical marker being unveiled today will serve as a reminder of the rich heritage of the Manonoakin Tribe and their valuable contributions to Maryland history for generations to come.”

The new roadside marker is part of the effort of the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Historical Trust to increase the number of markers that highlight the state’s untold stories.

Click here for more information on the Maryland Roadside Historical Marker program, including how to nominate a marker. Click here to search current markers.